Second year of Sangamon CEO

The multi-school Sangamon Valley CEO program for local high school students is entering its second year. Those admitted to this year’s CEO curriculum are: Taylor Scrimpsher, Argenta-Oreana; Natalee Wanserski, Monticello; Josie Nelson, Monticello; Lisa Sheppard, Sangamon Valley CEO facilitator; Jamisan Matalonis, Monticello; Owen Roberts, Argenta-Oreana; Graycie Copsy, Cerro Gordo; Ethan Brakke, Monticello; Abby Harper, Argenta-Oreana; Cameron Thomas, Monticello; Faith Bailey, Bement; Sam Dalton, Bement; and Makenzie Walker, Cerro Gordo.

Mike Heiniger/PCJR