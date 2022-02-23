MONTICELLO — Tired of planting the same old things? Maybe you have an abundance of particular seeds. Swap them for something new at the Seed Swap.
Seed Swap hosted by Piatt County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. on March 1 at Piatt County Extension, 210 S. Market St., Monticello, Ill. At this free event, you will have a chance to swap your unwanted seeds, learn about Monticello’s in the Garden Little Seed Library and Monticello Area Community Garden, and discover Illinois Extension resources for gardening and seed saving.
Register by Feb. 28 at go.illinois.edu/seedswap or call 217-762-2191. For more information, please contact Beth Miglin, horticulture Extension coordinator, at bmiglin@illinois.edu or call 217-762-2191.
The horticulture program is a branch of University of Illinois Extension that provides research-based information and training about soil testing, tree health, lawn care, pest identification and control, vegetable gardening, and more. The horticulture program also provides Master Gardener training. Find DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt Extension Master Gardeners and Horticulture on Facebook.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact 217-762-2191. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.