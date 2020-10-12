Illinois State Police are seeking information in a hit and run accident on Illinois Route 150 west of Mahomet that seriously injured a bicyclist Sunday afternoon.
Police say that, at approximately 4:20 p.m, three bicyclists were traveling on the right side of the roadway westbound near Spring Lake Road in Champaign County. A truck tractor semi-trailer, also traveling westbound, struck one of the bicyclist, causing serious injuries. A second bicyclist was also struck but police say the injuries were not life-threatening.
The semi, described as possibly white and silver with a semi-trailer, did not stop after the accident occurred. It may have sustained damage on its passenger side.
Anyone with information or who was a witness to the crash is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at ISP.Zone05.Media@illinois.gov.