MONTICELLO — Area Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) will host a Regional Listening Tour Meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 in the Monticello High School Sievers Center.
Senator Rose will be joined by his Senate colleagues Senator Jason Barickman of Bloomington, and Senator Sally Turner of Lincoln, who are touring the region seeking to talk with residents to get a better understanding of the issues that are of concern to constituents.
Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP at https://www.ilsenategop.org/roserlt.
Questions regarding this meeting can be referred to Jonathan Hupp at jhupp@sgop.ilga.gov or at 217-816-4466.