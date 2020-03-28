Like most people, Darlene Poague is pretty much isolated at home, in her case more than most since she lives in the Piatt County village of Milmine, population 78.
But that hasn't stripped Poague of her sense of humor. She decided to send a unique bouquet arrangement to Maple Point Supportive Living in Monticello on Tuesday, one that featured items that are in short supply of late.
You might have guessed by now. It was a toilet paper bouquet.
“I called The Boka Shoppe (in Monticello) and asked if she could make this for me. I sent her a picture that I saw on the internet, asked her to take it Maple Point,” said Poague, whose mother-in-law Donna Poague resides at the facility.
“We can't leave our houses, and the only people allowed in Maple Point are staff and residents,” she added.
It was hard for Boka Shoppe owner Donna Catlin to stop chuckling long enough to elaborate, but she commented, “I was glad to do it. They can't get out, so it was nice of her, I thought. She was being very creative. We had a long conversation about it.”
Catlin was happy to get out too, having seen her deliveries drop to about two to three per day during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
She said custom orders like the one featuring six rolls of TP and assorted greenery come her way from time to time.
Like the family that wanted beer included in a funeral spray.
Or the one that included feminine hygiene products for a recovering hysterectomy surgery patient.
“We personalize,” said Catlin, who has been part of the business since 1973.
She could only deliver it as far as the Maple Point vestibule due to current visitor restrictions, but said people in the lobby stared in apparent disbelief, then laughed.
Poague is pleased to hear it.
“It was sent to the entire staff and residents to make them laugh. It worked,” said Poague, who says she tries to do something for others at least once each day.
“That was my good deed for the day,” she said.
The Milmine resident is also grateful that Catlin used her own TP to put the special arrangement together.
“I will take six rolls of toilet paper and put them on her porch if she needs it,” she promised.