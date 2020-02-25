On Monday, Feb. 10 at about 7:15 p.m., the Cerro Gordo Fire Department responded to a home ablaze on 208 W. Carter Street. The flames could be seen throughout the village of 1,500 and smoke as far as the nearby Oakley township.
“How enormous the fire was and we were running short of water so we were needing all the tankers we could get at that time, said Cerro Gordeo Fire Chief Delbert Powell.
There was trouble with malfunctioning hydrants near the home. However, they were able to use other nearby hydrants and used tanks to bring in water from the retention pond by Veterans Park. This hookup was installed for situations like the one that occurred. Powell stated the tankers were each filled two to three times a piece.
“We kept checking the other houses in the area and making sure. That house was pretty much gone, but we kept watching the other houses in the area,” said Powell.
The fire took more than five hours to put out and used 15 trucks and 13 tankers. As many as 15 departments came throughout the area after calls were placed for help. Powell stated the Mt. Zion fire crew really helped.
“We called for Mt. Zion for their ladder truckt hat were were blessed with. That really helped us to get that fire put out, said Powell, noting there were an estimated number of 25-30 volunteer firefighters involved. “Most of us didn’t get home until 3, some until 4 o’clock in the morning.”
The community immediately started to offer aid, even before the fire was out through social media and other means. By the first day totes were collected for the family to put their belongings in that survived the fire, then a coat, and people are still chiming in to see what is needed.
Villager and manager of the CGFD Auxillary Facebook page Syd Morganthaler stated that, for now, “they honestly don’t know what their next step is at this point. They are in a hotel right now and working with the investigators and insurance. One thing that would be greatly appreciated is restaurant gift cards and/or visa gift cards so they can get what they need. They do have a small kitchen but I don’t know how much storage space they have for food items so I’d hate to overwhelm them.”
She added, “At this time, we don’t have a benefit planned but I’m sure one will be in the works once they kinda know what they’re going to do.”
Morganthaler stated to contact her through social media or phone her at 901-827-1062 for more information on relief efforts.
Powell said the home is “a total loss, and not allowed to comment further because of the investigation.” Powell did add that the department is looking for more volunteers. He has served for 38 years.
The owners of the home fortunately were out of town, so no one was injured. It was discovered after the fire that a door was open and two televisions were missing. It is not known at this time if this is related to the fire. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.
J.C. Fultz of the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal stated, “the fire is still under investigation and we don’t have any new information available at this time.”
Current Village President, Tim Allen when asked about the hydrants stated, “they are inspected at least once a year.” As for the one that malfunctioned, “we will not wait for the water project to fix the hydrant in question. The repair should already be in the works.”
Allen added, “keep in mind we all live in this community. We are not going to knowingly neglect the services and equipment we all rely on.”