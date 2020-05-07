As high school seniors continue to miss out on many of the end-of-year activities due to COVID-19-related restrictions, there is one thing those in Monticello will not have to worry about.
Any fees they owe the school district.
Monticello Police Shop With a Cop delivered a $968.34 check to MHS last week to wipe out all the outstanding fees of any high schooler.
“There are a lot of people who are uncertain about their financial status, where they’re at and what they’re getting. There’s a lot of people not working, some not getting paid as much who are working. I think this helps at this time,” said Monticello Police Chief John Carter.
“I hope this is a blessing to them, because it’s one thing they don’t have to worry about,” he added.
Carter said community donors came up with the money for the fees.
A total of 39 students benefitted, zeroing out accounts ranging from a few bucks up to more than $300.
“The Monticello community continues to reach out and look for ways to support these students during these times. I am amazed by the outreach. I am so happy to live and work in a community that truly cares and gives back,” said Monticello High School Principal Adam Clapp.
This is the second time this school year that Shop With a Cop has helped students with their fees. They contributed about $3,500 in December to pay the outstanding school lunch balances for all Monticello students.
“It’s a good way to give back,” said Carter, who said the group is considering paying off some more lunch debts this spring.
He added that donations are still welcome for such efforts. They can be made by calling the police station at 217-762-7727 or sending checks to Monticello IL Police Shop With a Cop at 301 N. Hamilton St., Monticello, IL 61856.