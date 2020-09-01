After accepting the resignation of two bus drivers, the DeLand-Weldon school district has a razor thin margin in that area of staffing, to the point where the district’s two administrators are looking into becoming substitute drivers.
“(Middle and high school principal Matt Goldman) and I are looking into how we can go get certified,” said School Superintendent Amanda Geary. “If that’s something I need to do to help our district, I’m willing to do that, and so is he, I think.”
She added that, while it only takes two bus drivers per day, there is no margin for error at this point.
“We are nervous if one of them gets sick,” she told the school board on Aug. 26.
People interested in being a bus driver for the school district can call the district office at 309-928-7691.
The superintendent also told the school board that the start of classes has gone well, with students adhering to mandatory masking guidelines.
“Things are going well here at the beginning of school,” she said of the in-person learning. “All of our kids are doing a nice job of adapting. We have not had problems with masks. Even our babies, our pre-k’ers are responding well to that. Everyone is following directions. I have to give a big kudos to our families, community members, teachers and kids. Everything is going smoothly. So a big shout out to everybody.”
Dress code
Geary said staff will not aggressively enforce a dress code policy when it comes to wording and illustrations on clothing, but would be ready to act if there is offense taken by staff or students.
The issue was broached by the superintendent at the July meeting, where she used the example of a student showing up in a confederate flag shirt. At least one board member balked at disciplining a student in that case.
Geary said, however, that she and fellow administrator Matt Goldman want to be “proactive” in case action is needed. She prefaced it by saying there have been few incidents at the start of school, save one student who was told to change masks after showing up with one that had a tobacco illustration on it.
Once again using a confederate flag as an example, Geary said staff “would treat it if it was causing a disruption, as they would treat it if alcohol or marijuana or anything like that was on the t-shirt. In my opinion, if it is causing a disruption, I think that’s something we need to address.
“We have not had anything that has caused a disruption. We can cross that bridge if we get there,” she added.
In other action,
the board:
–Voted to place the tentative 2020-21 budget on review. In order to observe the mandatory 30 days it needs to be available to the public, the September board meeting will be on Sept. 30;
–approved the hiring of Justin Slade as a full time second shift janitor for the elementary school;
–accepted the resignations of bus drivers Bernice Fisher and Tricia Roberts;
–approved the district school improvement plan; and
–adopted school board policies and policy changes as recommended by the Illinois Association of School Boards.