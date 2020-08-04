Ever since ground was broken on the Arthur ‘Buz’ Sievers Center in Monticello last year, the countdown was on.
Contractors have worked at a steady pace to get the 1,500-seat gymnasium ready for an Aug. 23 dedication – that’s when the volleyball team was set to kick off its season against Heyworth.
But with the spikers’ season pushed back to the spring amid IHSA COVID-19-related adjustments announced last week, that dedication is now on hold.
A ribbon cutting is now pushed back to sometime after the winter season begins in mid-November.
“Whether the first game will be girls basketball, boys basketball or wrestling – based one what event occurs first in the Sievers Center – we’ll still invite all the programs who will be using the gym to the event,” said Dan Sheehan, Monticello High School’s assistant principal and athletic director.
With this year’s sports schedules thrown out and needing to be completely redone, Sheehan is unsure which sport will get the honor of being the first competition in the Sievers Center.
“The question is: What will be the first event now?” he said.
The answer may not be known for a while. School officials and coaches met last Friday to begin the process for rescheduling fall sports, which at Monticello include cross country, golf and swimming. Then work can start on winter competition schedules.
The building’s namesake is taking the delay in stride.
“It’s not like it was a critical thing to get it (the dedication) done,” said longtime school employee Buz Sievers. “With everything that we’re going through to get ready for school, if sports gets pushed back it gets pushed back, and that’s that.”
The Sievers Center is nearly complete, part of a two-year, $35.2 million construction effort on the Monticello High School/Washington Elementary campus. The floor is in, the logo painted, and bleachers will be delivered this week and installed shortly after.
Despite the ribbon cutting delay, Sheehan said he expects teams to start using the new gym for practices sometime in September. It could also be a daytime destination for students of Washington Elementary, which is connected to the high school.
Sievers said there is no rush, noting there are more important things to worry about right now.
“What you can’t control, you shouldn’t worry about,” said Sievers, who has worked for the district for more than five decades.