The official grand opening of the Arthur ‘Buz’ Sievers Center has been set for Tuesday, Dec. 1. It will feature both girls and boys basketball games against Olympia. The girls game will tip off at 5:30 p.m., with the boys contest following at 7:15 p.m.
Junior varsity games will be played in Miller Gym.
All teams that will use the new Sievers gymnasium will be represented at the game, including senior players and head coaches for basketball, volleyball, wrestling and cheerleading.
Longtime school employee Buz Sievers will cut a ribbon to officially open the competition-sized gym.
Additional details will be announced later, including allowable crowd. The game will be streamed online even if fans are not allowed in the stands.
The Sievers Center is nearly complete, with bleacher installation finishing up. It would have opened up in the fall during volleyball season, but the spiker campaign has been moved to next spring due to IHSA-related COVID precautions.