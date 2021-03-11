PIATT COUNTY – Pre-2021, when nine inches of snow fell on Piatt County it meant a day off for students and teachers. Now schools can choose remote learning instead of a traditional snow day when hazardous conditions arise.
The option has been available in Illinois for a while, but most districts did not formally approve remote learning plans until the last year.
Online learning has also become second nature for schools amid the COVID-19 crisis, making it easier to pull the trigger on schooling from home.
School districts had a choice on Feb. 16 after a nine-inch snowfall was deposited on the county the previous two days.
Two districts – DeLand-Weldon and Monticello – chose remote learning days. Bement, Blue Ridge, Cerro Gordo and Arthur all went with traditional snow days.
We asked Piatt County area superintendents what went into those decisions.
BEMENT – snow day
“We decided last fall that we would take the first two winter emergency days as regular snow days. The third through the seventh days if needed this year will be remote/e-learning days. We felt like with everything going on, people need a break and a good old-fashioned snow day is something that everyone looks forward to. Social/emotional well being is important to us for our students and staff,” Bement School Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said.
“Going remote isn’t as easy as it sounds, as a lot of preparation goes into being able to communicate with kids and families.”
BLUE RIDGE –
snow day
“Blue Ridge had a traditional snow day. We understand that we must feed students on remote days and it was not safe for buses to be out delivering food during the recent snow storm,” Blue Ridge School Superintendent Hilary Stanifer said.
“If we can send buses out later in the day to provide meals, we will select a remote learning day. If it appears impossible to safely deliver meals, we will select an emergency day/traditional snow day.”
CERRO GORDO –
snow day
“I believe in-person teaching and learning better serves the needs of the majority of students,” Cerro Gordo School Superintendent Brett Robinson said.
MONTICELLO –
remote learning day
“We used a remote learning day. Our school year is already extended due to construction and I would prefer to not use emergency snow days that need to be made up at the end of the year. Plus we were already closed for President’s Day on Monday,” Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said.
“It was an easier decision now that we are pretty good at remote learning. It is an easier transition for teachers and students as well.”
DeLand-Weldon was the only other Piatt County area school to implement a remote learning day on Feb. 16. Arthur schools observed a snow day.