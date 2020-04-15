(Read more in next week's Journal-Republican print edition)
Neighbors of the current North State Street Professional Building do not seem keen on the idea of it becoming Monticello’s new city hall and/or police station, and may even be bracing for a legal fight to keep it from happening.
Ten residents of the area — most of whom live in the nationally designated North State Street Historic District — submitted letters to the city council opposing its repurposing as a municipal building should the city formally purchase the office building from Kirby Medical Center for $20,000.
The letters — submitted to the remote meeting by email — were read at Monday’s meeting by City Clerk Jill Potts since the April 13 council session was held via online conferencing. Most of the concerns revolved around the possibility of increased traffic, pedestrian safety and preserving the feel of an affluent area once known as “Millionaire’s Row.”
“This area is a place for nursing home residents to be escorted for bike and wheelchair outings. It is an area where Monticello residents and visitors are drawn, where all come to admire the architecture garden and even a brick fence,” said Kathryn Bachman. “It is a special place that visitors wish to come back to, to spend more time in Monticello.”
The last letter read was from attorney Phillip Van Ness, who said legal action is possible should the city attempt to move operations to the building at 1109 N. State St.
“I have been instructed to advise you that they will invest further resources as necessary to secure all available legal remedies against such threats if the city decides to proceed with this ill-conceived project,” said Van Ness.
The city has not yet purchased the building — a 13,900-square-foot structure being offered for $20,000 — but at the April 13 meeting approved a pair of inspection-related studies to make sure there are no surprises waiting. If a formal sales agreement is executed, the city still has a 90-day due diligence period to inspect it before the sale is final.
City Administrator Terry Summers noted the move would also benefit a third municipal agency — the fire department, which would be able to expand into the current police building if operations are moved.
Council members last month approved a letter of intent to purchase the building, but Alderman Mike Koon noted, “we are not rushing in.
“Obviously, we need to be sensitive to the fact of the historic district and what that entails,” he said. “This came to light, the fact that this building is available to purchase now at such a reasonable price. I think it’s important for the city to do its due diligence and look at that. But we are not trying to rush into any changes. We are trying to give the public a lot of chances to voice their concern and for us as a council and city staff to discuss it.
“I just want to reiterate the action we take tonight (approving inspections) — we’re not moving at a fast pace. We haven’t made a decision necessarily about what we are doing to do with the building.”
After discussion, the council approved two contracts related to its study of the property:
— A two-phase study with Farnsworth Group costing $8,500. The Bloomington-based firm will review existing building conditions such as building envelope, HVAC system, electrical system and plumbing to make sure they comply with building codes. If no major deficiencies are reported, phase two would include the drafting of conceptual designs of up to four different interior layouts options with associated costs.
— An environmental inspection contract with Bodine Environmental Services for $6,790. It will include the analysis of up to 75 bulk samples for identifying potential asbestos containing material and lead-based paint.
Summers said the property, located next to the Piatt County Office Building (former Kirby Hospital) and Piatt County Nursing Home, already has a conditional use permit approved in 2011 that allows for professional services in its RD zoning. Other types of main uses would need to go through the zoning process and net city council approval.
Remote meeting
The council meeting kicked off with approval of an ordinance that allows for remote attendance and public input during the COVID-19 crisis.
Summers said that, despite the trying times, the city will continue to do its best to ensure public input.
“During these unprecedented times, we will continue in our efforts to ensure public engagement and public participation and will remain vigilant in our efforts of complete government transparency,” Summers said. “The audio of these city council meetings will be uploaded for public listening after the meetings, and any public comments may be submitted via email, voicemail, or by participating in the web conference.”
The city used “GoToMeeting” to video conference the meeting. Including city council members and staff, there were 23 attending.
For a first try, Summers felt the remote meeting accomplished its purpose.
“I think the meeting went really, really well tonight for our first go around,” said Summers. “I would like to thank (human resources officer) Maura Metcalf for all of her efforts in getting this meeting set up.