MONTICELLO — When Monticello High School graduate and newest Monticello school board member Kathy Sowinski moved away from Monticello in 1993, she also thought she had moved on.
“When you’re a high school kid, you see the flaws, you have some rebellion issues, you just want out,” Sowinski said. “We moved away, out of state, and I thought we would have our family in a more urban area.”
But after starting a family and being away from Piatt County for 26 years, her hometown became more attractive.
“When it came time for my daughter to go to kindergarten, we were looking for a place to send her, and Monticello schools just were the answer,” Sowinski said.
“We love that Monticello is a very cohesive community. The school district is phenomenal. It was just sort of a no-brainer.”
She was appointed to the school board July 28.
“I am very honored to be part of a group that really values education and wants to be the best for our kids. They put the kids first and foremost,” she said.
Sowinski has volunteered often in local schools since she returned to Monticello in 2009 after time in St. Louis. She has helped in classrooms and libraries, and as a freelance graphic designer has “designed a lot of T-shirts for the school.”
She was also on a community committee that worked to promote school building referendums.
The newest board member’s first meeting Wednesday was a lengthy one with 30 people in attendance, most of them interested in whether there would be a mask mandate to start the school year.
“I appreciated the input. Everyone was very respectful,” Sowinski said.
Originally from Champaign, she moved to Monticello in elementary school, graduated from MHS in 1993, then went on to earn her degree in graphic design from the University of Illinois, where she met her husband, Brian.
They moved to St. Louis, where Brian — now the marketing director at Lidman Company in Arcola — earned his degree. Kathy worked as a graphic designer, then went freelance to be a stay-at-home mom for their two children, both of whom now attend Monticello High School.
She will finish out the school board term of Gary Huisinga, who resigned in July.
Board officers
Kevin Frye was elected president of the school board on July 28, since that position had been held by Huisinga. Zach Hillard was elected vice president, replacing Frye.