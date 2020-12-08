Three new board members sworn in
Ray Spencer was re-elected chairman of the Piatt County board at its organizational meeting Monday.
Nominated by Shannon Carroll and seconded by new county board member Randy Edwards, Spencer was elected by a 5-1 vote, with Randy Shumard voting “no.”
Shannon Carroll was elected vice-chairman 4-2, with Shumard and new board member Todd Henricks voting “no.”
Henricks made an effort to nominate Shumard, but at that point Spencer had already nominated Carroll, a motion that was seconded by Gail Jones, the third new board member.
County board officer terms are for two years.
Jones, Edwards and Henricks won terms in November, and were also sworn into office.