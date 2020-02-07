Spring Break Basic Sewing Club will be offered from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 16 through March 20 at the Piatt County Extension Office, 210 S. Market St., Monticello. This program is open to all youth ages 8 to 18.
Spring Break Basic Sewing Club is a week-long program that will teach youth how to use a sewing machine, read a pattern, select material, and more.
Following the week-long sewing spree, participants will have the opportunity to use their new skills to create curtains for the 4-H Memorial camp as a community service project 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Piatt County Extension Office. Parents are welcome to help during the community service project. There will be some sewing machines available for use, but participants are welcome to bring their own.
Learning to sew is a real-life engineering and construction project. Research has shown that youth who learned to sew a simple project had an increase in creativity following the activity. Learning to sew can also set the stage for enjoying a stress relieving hobby as adults.
A supply fee will be charged for 4-H members, and youth not enrolled in 4-H will pay a larger supply fee. The supply fees include a personal sewing kit that each participant will take home at the end of the program. Register for Spring Break Basic Sewing Spree online at go.illinois.edu/dmp or call 217- 762 -2191. The deadline to register is March 11.