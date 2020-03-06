Monticello-to-Peoria St. Jude run volunteers will host at informational open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Bergie’s on the Square in Monticello.
Those who want to learn about the annual fundraiser run can stop by at any time during the open house, get some St. Jude run gear, eat some food, and learn about the St. Jude run.
Last year runners raised $60,000 for the kids of St. Jude.
Other information
The local run began in 2014. Current organizers are Mary Alexander and Tricia Shaw. The run pace is 11 to 12 minute miles.
Participants can run as much or as little as they want. Some run five miles in short, one to two mile segments, and some run as much as 40 miles.
While it is a running event, organizers consider this a fundraising event first. The physical challenge and overnight running shows solidarity with all St. Jude patients and families.
There are many stops along the way that remind participants why they are running. When cars honk (in a good way!), people donate, and runners see patients and families, they see firsthand how they are making an impact.
The run is looking to increase the number of runners, not only from Monticello, but from Bement, Farmer City and other surrounding communities.