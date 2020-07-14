A schedule for the modified Monticello St. Jude fundraiser run has been announced. Participants will be running through these areas at the following times on Saturday, July 18:
–10 to 10:45 a.m.: Apple Tree Subdivision
–11 to 11:45 a.m.: Ridge Point and the surrounding area
–12 to 12:45 p.m.: State Street and the Courthouse Square
–1 to 1:45 p.m.: Kirby Medical Center and Walden Pond
–2 to 2:45 p.m.: The Chimneys Subdivision
–3 to 3:45 p.m.: Jefferson Grove Subdivision
Donations will be accepted along the way as runners raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
“Squirt guns and sprinklers encouraged! This year, 45 runners signed up for the event, each pledging to raise $1000 for St. Jude. While we have had to modify and social distance while running in smaller groups, we are still putting on a great event and raising money for the kids and families of St. Jude,” said run organizer Tricia Shaw.
Donations will also be accepted at a home base from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Forest Preserve Park in Monticello. The Wienie Wagon will be there and donate 10 percent of sales to the fundraiser.