CERRO GORDO — Staff from Congressman Rodney Davis' offices will man traveling help desk hours in the area, including in Cerro Gordo Monday, Oct. 25.
It will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in the Cerro Gordo Village Hall, 229 E. south St., Cerro Gordo. To make an appointment, call 217-403-4690.
Traveling help desks are held while Congress is in session to ensure constituents in every corner of the district have an opportunity to connect with staff if they need help with a federal agency or have questions about legislation.
Other help desks in Central Illinois:
Tuesday, Oct. 19: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Macon Community Center. For an appointment, call 217-791-6224
Tuesday, Oct. 19: 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Gillespie City Hall, 217-824-5117
Tuesday, Oct. 19: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Litchfield City Hall, 217-824-5117
Wednesday, Oct. 20: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Brighton Village Hall, 618-205-8660
Wednesday, Oct. 20: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Staunton City Hall, 618-205-8660
Wednesday, oct. 20: 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Worden Village Hall, 618-205-8660
Thursday, Oct. 21: 9 to 11 a.m. at Morrisonville Village Hall, 217-824-5117