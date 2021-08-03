MONTICELLO — For the first time in more than a year, there is a waiting list to get into the Piatt County Nursing Home.
But staffing struggles are keeping the facility from filling all of its beds.
There are currently 78 residents at the Monticello-based nursing home, which has a capacity of about 92.
“We could almost fill them all if we wanted right now,” Nursing Home Director Scott Porter told the county board nursing home committee on July 29.
The problem, said Porter, is the facility — like many businesses right now — is finding it difficult to stay fully staffed, and he does not want to overload current employees.
“We do not want to take on more than we think we can ethically and safely handle,” he said. “Piatt County’s minimum staffing levels are far higher than what IDPH requires. At our current staffing levels we are trying to stay at one admission a week to allow for the staff to fully adjust to admissions and incorporate them into their teams.”
He hopes a $1.50 bump in starting pay for certified nursing assistants will help attract staff. The increase will bring it to $16.50 per hour, starting Aug. 8.
Porter said the facility is in competition with other health care organizations for CNAs and nurses, and that Piatt County needs to be “above the $15 minimum significantly” to entice potential employees, some of whom would need to drive to the more rural locale.
The minimum wage in Illinois is currently $11 per hour, and will increase $1 per hour until it reaches $15 in 2025.
The staffing challenge has also played into decisions not to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all nursing home employees.
“There are pros and cons for mandating vaccinations,” Porter said, adding he was still considering it at the nursing home.
“It’s a double-edge sword because of our location. OSF and Carle, if one mandates it, the other one can easily because there is nowhere their staff is going to go. We don’t have that luxury here.
“I do worry that, given what they’ve through this year, that it may be the thing that pushes them (employees) over the edge and pushes them out of healthcare. That’s what I face.”
Porter told the committee about 75 percent of his staff have currently received the COVID-19 vaccine, and is not sure the percentage can get much higher.
“With some, there is a deep held suspicion (of the vaccine), and I don’t think money will change it, honestly,” he said.
Porter said the facility is still diligent in precautions being taken to protect residents and staff.
“Surgical or high standard masks are still required for visitors and staff, we are still taking temperatures, and limiting the number of visitors indoors. Internally we have been reiterating the need for diligence in enforcing the existing rules as we see positivity rates rise in our area,” he said.