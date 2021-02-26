MONTICELLO – Open Meetings Act charges filed last May against five members of the Piatt County board have been dropped by the Illinois Attorney General's Office, which had been named special prosecutor in the case last August.
In a motion filed on Dec. 22 in Piatt County, Illinois Assistant Attorney General Steven S. Nate said, “the Illinois Attorney General's Office reviewed this case and determined it could not meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Consequently, the people move to nolle prosequi this case,” said Nate.
Nolle prosequi means “we shall no longer prosecute,” and dismisses the charges.
The Piatt County State's Attorney's office brought charges against the five county board members who were in attendance at a May 13 remote meeting of the county board: Ray Spencer, Robert Murrell, Renee Fruendt, Dale Latz and Shannon Carroll.
Then-State's Attorney Dana Rhoades said the charges stemmed from citizen complaints saying they were kicked off the online-only county board meeting for a closed session, but could not reconnect after the board returned to open session.
After the charges were filed, Judge Karle Koritz ruled a special prosecutor should determine whether to proceed with the case since the state's attorney – whose office also represents county government – had a conflict of interest.
The Office of the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor was initially appointed as special prosecutor, but that was changed on Aug. 24 of 2020 to the Illinois Attorney General's Office.
The state agency said it did not become aware of being appointed to the case until Jan. 26 of this year.