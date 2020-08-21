But local health official said man had completed isolation
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a first case of COVID-19 deah in DeWitt County, but a local health official said the man in his 80s had shown no symptoms and had completed isolation before his death.
“Nearly a month ago, this particular individual fell and hit his head and went to the hospital for the injury,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert. “While at the hospital he subsequently was tested and deemed positive for COVID-19 but had no signs/symptoms of the disease. The individual fulfilled his isolation obligation and was considered under guidelines to be recovered.”
Remmert said the Illinois Department of Public Health determination that it was a COVID-related death prompted his agency to investigate further “because we had no current cases in such a dire situation.”
Their investigation showed the man had dementia and had injured his head in a fall.
DeWitt County currently has just one active case, and has registered 38 positive tests since early April.
Piatt County recorded a positive case on Thursday, and currently has five active cases and 74 positive tests total.