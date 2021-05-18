MONTICELLO — Area Illinois Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) is encouraging Piatt County citizens to contact his office if they continue to experience lengthy waits at the Secretary of State facility in Monticello.
Of particular concern to the legislator are stories of elderly and disabled people waiting two hours and more outside, due to the fact that the small facility is currently not allowing people to wait inside.
He said that has led to situations where people are dropped off, then need to wait outside until their number is called. One constituent called him to say it led to a 2.5-hour wait in the elements before they were allowed inside.
“We’ve had a number of people reach out to our office with issues with the Monticello Secretary of State facility, and we’ve been in contact with the mayor’s office who has been fielding complaints as well. It’s troubling that people, especially senior citizens and people with disabilities, are having problems getting the service they need from a state facility,” Rose said on Tuesday.
“There has to be a better way,” he added, hoping to encourage some sort of appointment system to be set up for senior citizens and disabled people.
Rose said his office may be able to be a go-between while fixes are considered. District office telephone numbers are 217-607-1853 in Champaign and 217-330-9356 in Decatur. Other contact information is also available at https://senchapinrose.com/district/.
The senator admitted that staffing concerns may be a part of the issue, noting that a state website shows the Monticello office is hiring.