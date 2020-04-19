Nuggets from last Wednesday night's Monticello school board meeting:
– High winds on April 8 caused about $40,000 in damage to schools, including the cracking of three skylights in the new gymnasium under construction.
– The high school/Washington Elementary building project is expected to come in under its original $35.2 million estimate.
– High School Honors Night will likely consist of a video taped without students or parents present. It would then be released to the public via social media and email.
– Several alternatives to an in-person high school commencement are being pondered: 1) Bringing seniors into the auditorium a few at a time – possibly with a limited number of family members – to receive diplomas and have photos taken; 2) A drive-through style diploma pickup, followed by a parade through the district; and 3) School staff visiting seniors in their homes individually and compiling those into a video that would be available to students and their families.
Read more in this week's Journal-Republican.