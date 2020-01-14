Bryant Cottage State Historical Site in Bement will host a Third Saturday Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with this month’s theme being the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.
To celebrate this historic document, youth will hear the story of “Ben and the Emancipation Proclamation” by Pat Sherman, which tells the story of young slave Benjamin C. Holmes and the impact that historic document played on his life. Other activities are also planned.
The free program is open to those between the ages of 5 and 10, who must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Those interested can RSVP on the Cottage’s Facebook page or by calling 217-678-8184.
Future Third Saturday Stortimes will include:
–Feb. 15: Abraham Lincoln
–March 21: Women Historical Figures