Some high schoolers in Cerro Gordo and Bement stepped up their civic leadership last week to serve as election judges in Piatt County. Journal-Republican correspondent Christy Jankowski asked them how it went.
Question:Why did you decide to become an election judge?
Luke Dobson: “Well I thought it would be a really good experience because I am not 18 yet, so I haven’t been able to go inside and vote before, so it is kinda cool to see how it is done.”
Riley Brandenburg: “I am going to school for political science, so it is kinda in the same playing field. Kinda an interesting experience to be a part of. I am going to Illinois College, and then transfer to law school.”
Haven Daly: “I thought the experience would be really cool. I didn’t really pay any attention to politics until I got to my government class and thought it would be cool to see how it all goes down. Also, a good opportunity for scholarships and stuff.”
Curtis Kalk: “I wanted to see what it was like, but I also wanted to get paid from it because I heard you get paid from it. That’s nice. Other than that it’s been interesting so far. “
“I have been handing out ballots, helping people put ballots in the machine, having people sign their name and verify their address and all that, marking off names, and sanitizing.”
Q: Would you do it again?
Luke Dobson: “In the future I think I would try to do it again. I have had fun so far.”
Riley Brandenburg: “Yes, but honestly next year I will be in college so may not be possible. But, when I am older? Yes, I will do it again.”
Haven Daly: “Maybe. I am not opposed to doing it again.”
Curtis Kalk: “Yeah, it’s not that bad.”
Q. What did you learn that you did not expect?
Luke Dobson: “I have learned problem solving as a group. I would say, always call back to the county clerk’s office if you have any questions to make sure everything is okay.”
Riley Brandenburg: “I definitely learned and understand the voting process a little better because I have never seen an official ballot before today because I am not 18. So now whenever I go I will know how to do it a little better. All I know is what has been explained, but never had seen it.”
Haven Daly: “I didn’t think there were so many rules, that everything has to be so specific. Even just filling in your bubble has to be perfect. I didn’t think it was so specific.”
“Yeah, it’s really a long day, but it has gone by pretty quickly and ...it is honestly really cool to see how it is all done. Good experience, especially because I wasn’t very familiar with politics.”
Curtis Kalk: “14 hours is a lot.”