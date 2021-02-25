Carthage College dean’s list
More than 1,000 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Among those honored were:
Monticello – Lucas Lieb, Carly Wichus
Carthage College is a private institution of about 2,800 students located alongside Lake Michigan.
UIS dean’s list announced
The University of Illinois at Springfield has released the dean’s list for Fall Semester 2020. A total of 711 students were selected; 85 are students in the College of Business and Management, 59 are students in the College of Education and Human Services, 463 are enrolled in programs in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, 71 are enrolled in programs in the College of Public Affairs and Administration and 33 are non-degree seeking or undecided.
In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be an undergraduate who took at least eight graded semester hours, maintained a grade-point average of at least 3.75 for the semester and had no incomplete grades awarded for the semester.
Among those honored was:
Bement – Ellie R. Shonkwiler
Ohio University dean’s list
More than 8,400 students qualified for the fall semester 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Over 40 states were represented on the Dean’s List, including: Arizona, Connecticut, California, Florida, Illinois, Rhode Island, Texas and Ohio. Students also represented Ireland, Egypt, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and many other countries.
Due to COVID-19, OHIO students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.
Among those honored was:
White Heath – Madison George
Visit www.ohio.edu for more information on Ohio University.
Augustana dean’s list announced
Augustana College announced more than 1,100 students were named to the dean’s list for the 2020-21 fall semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.
Among those honored were:
Farmer City – Haley Ester
Monticello – Olivia Devore, Rachael Lockmiller, Faith Rund