Puszkiewicz makes President’s List
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
Among those honored was:
Mansfield – Sophie Puszkiewicz
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,500 students, from 40 states and more than three dozen countries. Founded in 1826, Mississippi College is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi.
SIU-E announces dean’s list
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the fall 2020 dean’s list. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated.
Among those honored were:
Cisco – Alexis P. Boyd
Monticello – Kaleena A. Davis, Taylor R. Helenthal
Weldon – Blake M. Johnson
Vest honored at Coastal Carolina
More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester.
Among those honored was:
Cerro Gordo – Allena Vest
Coastal Carolina University is a public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, South Carolin.
Iowa State dean’s list
More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Among those honored was:
White Heath – Gavin George
Missouri announces dean’s list
The University of Missouri fall semester 2020 dean’s list is now available. During the fall 2020 semester, 11,653 undergraduate students earned the academic distinction to be named to the dean’s list.
The dean’s list includes international, U.S. and Missouri students.
Among those on the dean’s list were:
Mansfield – Alec H. Marsh
Monticello – Jakob Pokorny
White Heath – Abby N. Leischner
Lin honored at Wisconsin-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Among those honored was:
Monticello – Allia Lin
Stump on Washburn dean’s list
Washburn University has announced its fall 2020 dean’s list honorees. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
More than 900 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.
Among those honored was:
Cerro Gordo – Jordyn Stump
Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with nearly 7,000 students and 1,000 faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs.
All programs are offered on either the 160-acre residential campus in the heart of Topeka, KS, or at Washburn Tech’s campus on the West Side retail hub of the city.