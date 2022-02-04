Lieb named to Carthage dean's list
Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin has announced its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Among those honored was:
Monticello — Lucas Lieb
Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on an shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the thriving corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago. For more information, go to www.carthage.edu.
Monmouth dean's list
Monmouth College has announced its dean's list for the fall semester.
Students on the list achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while taking at least three full academic credits.
Among those honored were:
Monticello — Devin Graham, Nathanial Graham
Founded in 1853, Monmouth College is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). The college offers 38 majors, 42 minors, 17 pre-professional tracks, and two Triads in Global Food Security and Global Public Health.
McCall an NIU graduate
Almost 1,300 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June.
Among the graduates was:
Monticello — Tatum McCall, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Through its main campus in DeKalb and education centers for students and working professionals in Chicago, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, Oregon and Rockford, NIU offers more than 100 courses of study while serving a student body of about 19,000. For more information, visit www.niu.edu.
Blaase on Lakeview dean's list
The Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville has announced its fall dean's list.
Students who are enrolled in at least 6 credit hours at Lakeview College of Nursing and who achieve a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale are named to the dean's list for the semester.
Among those honored was:
Monticello — Chelsea Blaase
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894. Lakeview began offering its program in Charleston in the fall of 2001.
Wisconsin-Madison names dean's list
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
Among those honored was:
Monticello — Allia Lin
Potts on Alabama dean’s list
Drew Potts was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Fall Semester 2021.
The University of Alabama has announced its dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester. A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. For more information visit news.ua.edu.
King on Belment dean’s list
Belmont College has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Among those honored was:
Monticello — Robin King
Approximately 50 percent of Belmont’s 7,076 undergraduate students qualified for the fall 2021 dean’s list.
Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “Students achieving the dean’s list recognition at Belmont University are highly committed to success in their educational endeavors. They have clearly demonstrated a deep investment in their studies and in their future. We are thrilled to celebrate their hard work and know their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to become what we call ‘future shapers’ at Belmont as they impact the world around them.”
For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.
NIU dean’s list announced
Northern Illinois University has announced its fall 2021 dean’s list students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Among those honored were:
DeLand — Charlie Schmidt
Monticello — Katie Ashton
Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university, with expertise that benefits its region and spans the globe in a wide variety of fields, including the sciences, humanities, arts, business, engineering, education, health and law. For more information, visit www.niu.edu.
DeCoste on Iowa dean’s list
The University of Iowa has announced its dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean’s list.
Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours (fall 2021) or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester.
Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than nine semester hours (fall 2021) of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college.
College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of nine semester hours of earned credit (fall 2021), with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Among those honored was:
Farmer City — Madeline DeCoste (College of Liberal Arts and Sciences)
Iowa State dean’s list
More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Among those honored were:
Bement — Micah Linville
White Heath — Gavin George