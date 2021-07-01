Illinois Wesleyan dean’s list
Illinois Wesleyan University’s dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year consisted of 801 students from 30 states and 15 countries.
Among those honored were:
Monticello – Kayleigh Hall, Emma Helferich
Founded in 1850, Illinois Wesleyan is exclusively undergraduate and enrolls approximately 1,700 students from across the nation and around the globe.
Monmouth College dean’s list
Monmouth College has named its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students had to complete at least three course credits during the semester with a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Among those honored were:
Monticello — Devin Graham, Nathanial Graham
Founded in 1853, Monmouth College is a nationally ranked liberal arts college. Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and the birthplace of the women’s fraternity movement, the college offers 38 majors, 42 minors, 17 pre-professional tracks, and two innovative Triads in Global Food Security and Global Public Health.
Iowa State dean’s list announced
More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 dean’s list.
Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Among those honored was:
White Heath — Gavin George
Ohio Universit dean’s list
Ohio University’s College of Business has announced its spring 2021 dean’s list.
More than 7,800 students qualified for the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Over 40 states were represented on the Dean’s List, including: Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Mexico, Washington and Ohio. Students also represented China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and many other countries.
Due to COVID-19, OHIO students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.
Among those honored was:
White Heath — Madison George
Visit www.ohio.edu for more information.
Potts honored at Alabama
A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Among those honored was:
Monticello – Drew Potts
For more information visit news.ua.edu.
Coastal University dean’s list
More than 2,100 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Students who make the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.
Among those honored was:
Monticello — Nicolas Tackels
Coastal Carolina University is a public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 95 major fields of study. Among the University’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science.
Visit coastal.edu for more information.
Mississippi College announces honors
Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi has announced its dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
Among those honored was:
Mansfield — Sophie Puszkiewicz
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,700 students, from 40 states and more than three dozen countries. Founded in 1826, Mississippi College is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, the largest private university in the state, and America’s second oldest Baptist college.
Wichus a Carthage College graduate
Carly Wichus of Monticello graduated from Carthage College.
With a few safety-driven modifications, Carthage gave the Class of 2021 a one-of-a-kind sendoff that preserved as much of the traditional graduation celebration as possible.
Speeches and degree conferral took place on a Friday night in a student-only event at the TARC Field House. Then, at assigned times Saturday and Sunday, graduates took the ceremonial stage walk as guests cheered them on.
At the Last Night celebration, which families could stream live, speakers looked back on four years of unexpected twists and turns and ahead to new adventures.
“I knew college would be something new and exciting. I just didn’t foresee just how many memories, joys, challenges, lessons, growth, and, frankly, grief there would be,” said Ella Spoelstra ‘21, who spoke on behalf of the graduating class as the winner of the Distinguished Senior Award.
“And, truthfully, in some ways I feel like a freshman all over again now,” Ella continued. “I don’t know what exactly is coming next” - an unknown that she advised classmates to savor, not fear.
Chosen by graduating seniors as the faculty speaker, nursing professor Patricia Flannery urged them to stay optimistic. A reformed pessimist, she told graduates that seeing the glass half-full made her “a better person, parent, friend, nurse, faculty member, and leader.”