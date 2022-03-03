Freeseman honored at Ole Miss
University of Mississippi has announced its honor rolls for the fall 2021 semester.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Among those honored was:
Monticello – Benton Freeseman, named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
Dean’s list for U of I Springfield
The University of Illinois Springfield has released the dean’s list for the fall semester 2021. A total of 640 students were selected; 92 are students in the College of Business and Management, 61 are students in the College of Education and Human Services, 392 are enrolled in programs in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, 74 are enrolled in programs in the College of Public Affairs and Administration and 21 are non-degree seeking or undecided.
In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be an undergraduate who took at least eight graded semester hours, maintained a grade-point average of at least 3.75 for the semester and had no incomplete grades awarded for the semester.
Among those honored were:
Bement — Ellie Shonkwiler
Monticello — Asher Bradd
King honored at Cedarville
Cedarville University, located in southwest Ohio, has announced its dean’s honor list for the fall of 2021.
This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Among those honored was:
Monticello — Renee King
George is on Ohio dean’s list
Ohio University’s Collge of Business has announced its fall 2021 dean’s list.
More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
More than 40 states were represented on the dean’s list, including: Arizona, Connecticut, California, Florida, Illinois, Rhode Island, Texas and Ohio. Students also represented Ireland, India, China, Oman and Switzerland.
Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Among those honored was:
White Heath — Madison George
SIU-C dean’s list announced
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale has announced its dean’s list for the fall semester of 2021. To be eligible, an undergraduate student must be enrolled and and full-time credit during the term and meet the minimum grade point average for all courses during the semester.
Among those honored (* denotes straight A’s) were:
Atwood — Shalie Taylor
Cerro Gordo — Aaliyah Ballard, Emily Dowell, Sapphire Durham, Timothy Winters
Cisco — *Morgan Klover
Farmer City — Macy Baird, *Abby Bolen
Monticello — *Danielle Cafin, Garrett Dixon, Tristan Fox, *Lauren Kepley, Nicholas Mittelbrun, *Owen Nowak, Molly Stringer, Carson Zindars