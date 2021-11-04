Lakeview College scholarship awards
Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, awarded numerous scholarships for the Fall 2021 semester. Students from the area who received the awards include the following:
—Chelsea Blaase of Monticello. Blaase, who attends Lakeview’s Danville campus, received the Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Schultz Memorial Scholarship.
—Hannah Nowlin of Atwood. Nowlin, who attends Lakeview’s Charleston campus, received the Carroll and Luise Snyder Scholarship Fund Scholarship.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.