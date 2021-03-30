MONTICELLO – A student-centered COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be offered on a Friday in late April at Monticello High School. An exact date will be announced when the local health department is assured they will receive adequate doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for those 16 years of age and older.
Eligible MHS students wanting to receive the vaccine need to complete a consent form and return them to the high school office by Friday, April 9.
On the day of the clinic, students who have completed the consent form will be called out of class to receive the vaccination. After receiving the vaccination, students will wait for 15 minutes and then return to class.
Information has been sent to high school parents. Consent forms are also available at the high school office. Additional information is also available by calling the school at 217-762-8511, ext. 1009 or the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department at 217-762-7911.