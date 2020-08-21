As September draws nearer, the back to school season approaches swiftly. Going back to school this year will be unlike anything students have ever encountered before. Everybody seems to have an opinion on what should be happening, but what do the students themselves think? Is it safe?
Despite the in-person format of the schedule, there is still an option for online learning all year round. While it’s not as popular, this remains a choice that students can make.
Melissa Herzberg, a senior at Monticello High School, explained her decision to learn from home this year.
“I decided to stay online this year because my dad and I both have heart conditions, putting us at more of a risk,” she stated.
It wasn’t an easy decision to make. Herzberg has atrioventricular block, more commonly known as heart block. This condition causes the heart to beat abnormally slow and can cause breathlessness and extreme fatigue. With a risk like that, Herzberg was forced to make a choice.
“It was difficult because I’m going to miss being taught in person, seeing my friends, and the feeling of leaving my house,” Herzberg said.
“But in the end, I know that my family’s health is more important to me.”
The majority of students, however, have opted for the in-person experience.
“I am really excited to go back to school,” shared Cora Sowinski, a junior at MHS. “Working with other students and having teachers lecture is such an important aspect of school that e-learning just can’t compete with. The school board has worked closely with other districts to make going back to school the safest it can be for all students.”
The year will look quite different from previous years. The trickiest part is the uncertainty.
“Junior year is already known to be one of the hardest years of high school,” Sowinski said, “so this is already a very stressful year. I think there is an added stress with all of the unknowns we have to face this year. Our school year could end in the blink of an eye, just like what happened last year.”
One such unknown is the question of activities. The typical autumn is peppered with sporting events, the homecoming dance, pep rallies, the homecoming parade, and other social events.
Sowinski remarked, “When it comes to events or dances, it’s hard to make the right decision. As much as I would hate to lose those important high school experiences, I want what is safest for everyone. However, I think there is a way to make these events happen as long as it is held in an open area with masks being worn. To me, that is just as safe as being in school.”
This is an opinion not equally agreed upon across all boards.
Teya Broyles, a fellow junior, stated in disagreement, “I love having dances, but at this point, I’m not really sure how it could work. I feel like they will just have to wait. Parades, on the other hand, could work if everybody wears a mask, but people would still be very close together.”
Of course, the football season being pushed back to the spring automatically drags all homecoming events right along with it.
One piece tied within this is the band. The Monticello band attends competitions, plays concerts, and performs at an array of different sporting competitions. However, the current situation isn’t like previous years.
“Everyone has to be wearing a mask at all times,” shared Broyles, referring to the specially made masks with slits to accommodate individual instruments. “Everyone has to be spaced out six feet apart. Brass instruments have bell covers, and woodwinds have slit masks to help.”
The band has continued to play, but all competitions have been canceled, leaving the band with little to strive for.
“It’s hard to be invested knowing that you won’t get to go to any competitions or anything, so it feels pointless sometimes. I do really like getting to play; I’m just not sure it’s worth the trouble,” Broyles expressed.
Although the new set up holds disappointments, Broyles acknowledged that there is still much to be grateful for.
“Everybody should think about how hard the people making these decisions are working,” she said. “This has never happened before in this large of a scale, so everything is really unknown. Everyone should be thanking these people for how much they’ve tried to make this as good as possible, even though it’s been difficult.”