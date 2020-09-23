Monticello Youth are calling on community members of all ages to join in a demonstration in honor of the Global Day of Climate Action on Friday, Sept. 25. This day of action is a worldwide initiative and Monticello will be among hundreds of cities and towns around the world taking part.
“There is no better time to call on the community for support than now. Monticello can truly be a powerful voice for the climate movement, and inspire other small towns to do the same,” said Monticello High School student Claire Keating.
The form of many events will be adjusted due to COVID-19, and accordingly, Monticello’s organizers are calling on people to take action at home and share their messages and actions digitally. They are encouraging everyone to create posters and art around their home to amplify the community’s climate concerns.
Some examples include: sidewalk chalk drawings, colorful images on a window, or a yard sign. In addition, they are asking community members to wear green in support of this important day. Organizers say his initiative will raise awareness and inspire towns to fight for our children’s futures.
Organizers are calling on other community groups and businesses to get involved. Use the hashtag, #MonticelloGoesGreen to share your creative messages on social media.
“I think it is vital that the young people in our community can be a voice for change. I believe that working together to aid the environment is an important issue to tackle, especially during these times,” said Sophie Rund, another MHS student.
“I’d say that I think it’s a great opportunity to show that rural areas like Piatt County are not unaware of or disconnected from the mounting climate issues impacting our planet. Raising awareness with this event demonstrates that citizens really care about protecting our local environment and are working to help make our area and the world around us a better place for us all,” added MHS student Riley Combes.
For more information or to get involved in the planning, visit the facebook event https://fb.me/e/4MJcCsxrx or email cekeating03@gmail.com.