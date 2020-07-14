Returning to school is a time for new beginnings: new classes, new teachers, new opportunities, and for some, new renovations.
Monticello High School has been undergoing changes throughout the past school year and over the summer, slowly making its way toward new goals.
The renovations include a new gymnasium, a new auditorium, and a whole new wing of classrooms. The final result will be more modern and well-equipped with air conditioning, a vital factor not found in the original structure.
“Upgrading the classrooms is really important,” shared Renni Fultz, a student at MHS. “I know that all students have a hard time focusing in extreme heat. The renovations will definitely help raise the quality of education that each student is receiving.”
The new classrooms will replace the portables that were used during the 2019-2020 school year.
“To be honest, the portables were better than some of the classes not under construction,” Fultz admitted. “The best part was the air conditioning.”
“However, it was difficult to walk outside when it was raining or snowing,” she referred to the location of the rooms, slightly left of the main entrance. “Sometimes, the steps were icy, and it would be quite chaotic trying to get up them during the passing periods.”
The departure of the portables hasn’t caused any tears, especially in the shadow of anticipation.
“Personally, I am looking forward to getting to use the new gym,” said Fultz, a varsity volleyball player. “I am hoping it will bring in new sports fans, and getting to practice in AC will be greatly appreciated.”
“I am super thrilled to be a part of the first team to play in the new gym,” she continued. “I feel that it will create great energy within each player. I am excited about having more space for practices and a beautiful home court to play on.”
Claire Keating, a senior at MHS, chipped in, “The new gym is a great addition to our new school!”
Keating took part in MHS’s 2020 spring musical, Mamma Mia!. For two years, she performed in the old auditorium. This year, she was a part of the first performance to ever occur on the new stage. Experiencing both auditoriums, Keating is a first-hand witness to the stunning transformation.
“The biggest issues with the old auditorium were the lack of stage space and the creaky floorboards,” Keating remarked. “Performing ihe new auditorium was amazing! It enhanced everything about the show. I’m excited for more shows in our new space.”
As a senior, Keating’s been around MHS to see the original classrooms, the portables, and she’ll witness the new rooms as well.
“I think it will be exciting to have a change this year. I will miss the old routine of going to their classrooms everyday though. It’s weird to think that all of their posters and decorations will be moved,” she said.
Keating is ready for the “out with the old and in with the new” transition at MHS.
“I didn’t enjoy the close proximity of the four classes in the portables. We could sometimes hear others,” she mentioned. “To be honest, I’m looking forward to the new science labs! I think this will spark new ideas about experiments in science classes. I can’t wait to see the finished product!”