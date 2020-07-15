Monday, July 6
The pestering heat has yet to leave. I spent a good chunk of the weekend sitting on hot, metal bleachers and watching baseball games. It’s that time of year where runs have to be pushed early into the morning to escape the weather. Sleeping in no longer exists.
I forgot about how backwards the summer baseball schedule can be. The whole week is slow-moving and steady, and then the weekend is filled with tournaments that last all day. It’s the only part of the year where the weekends are busier than the actual week days.
The opportunity for sports is definitely looking good right now. I know that both basketball and volleyball teams are having open gyms, cheerleading tryouts are being scheduled, and of course, cross country can meet in larger groups now. I think that football is meeting in small groups as well. The stage is set for sports seasons to take place.
Tuesday, July 7
Today, my mom took me and some of my younger siblings to Champaign. We all got to watch as Karenna got her ears pierced. She was bouncing with excitement all day, and we couldn’t help but be excited for her.
I remember when I got my ears pierced; I was eight at the time. I wanted it unquestionably, but I was also super nervous, thanks to my older brother. He told me that it would be so painful and that a giant gun would shoot holes in my ears. Karenna didn’t have to hear any of that, thankfully. She was adorably brave the whole time, not shedding a single tear.
She spent the rest of the day reminding us of how cute she looked now that her ears were pierced. We agreed.
Wednesday, July 8
I’m excited for the Farmers’ Market tomorrow. Cross country practice was always best when we would jog to the Market after an easy run and get açaí bowls together. I hope we can revive that tradition this season.
I went to the track today to time my brother. He’s trying to get a sense of where he lies on the physical requirements for a ROTC scholarship. He’s not sure if that’s what he wants yet, but he wants to keep his options open. It’s annoying that he can beat me in a mile without training, and I basically orient my schedules around training!
This evening, my team had a Lodge run, and it’s so enjoyable to be able to run with each other again. These runs are only twice a week, and they’re the only time we gather as one team. We laugh and joke more at those runs than at any other. We all have energy to let out, complaints to express, stories to share, and plenty of sarcasm to go around.
Thursday, July 9
Just as sports were appearing to be a likely opportunity, IHSA released more COVID guidelines. Now, both coaches and athletes are required to wear masks both indoors and outdoors. I’m not sure if this applies for contact sports only; I think it does. It wouldn’t make much sense for cross country runners to wear masks anyways.
Now, my sister will likely have to wear a mask during her volleyball open gyms in a hot and suffocating gym. My brother will attend basketball open gyms in the same gymnasium, and of course, he will be required to wear a mask at all times. They’ll probably be doing less scrimmaging and conditioning drills than usual.
My younger brother plays for a travel basketball team that competes in summer tournaments. These are likely to be cancelled now, but spectators weren’t permitted anyways. I hope cross country isn’t affected by this. The only option would be cancellation, seeing as you can’t run three mile races with masks on.
Friday, July 10
I got to spend the middle chunk of the day babysitting again. Time goes by so quickly when I babysit. I can’t decide if this is a good or bad thing.
After babysitting, I went running as per usual. It feels fantastic to run in the evening when the sun is barely visible and slowly fading away.
Although the week is reaching its end, the busy bustle is just beginning. Tomorrow I’ll have to wake up early to get a long run in. Next, I’ll be off to watch baseball. After baseball will be dinner and then a free evening. The beginning of the summer was like a lake on a calm day, smooth and relaxed. Now, the waves are picking up, and by the time school starts, they’ll be crashing all around me.
Saturday, July 11
I forgot how quickly the day goes by during baseball season. We left at ten in the morning and returned at seven in the evening.
The ten mile morning run was actually one of the best runs I’ve had in quite some time. My friend and I ran at six in the morning. The air was remarkably cool, and the sun, though present, seemed to be just waking up and hadn’t stretched anywhere.
We ran along roads that had only a few cars driving by and bike trails that were next to deserted. Nobody seemed to be awake. It was strange, especially when we could cross the typically busiest of streets without waiting for a parade of cars.
It was its own kind of pleasant. We could almost pretend that we were the only people awake. It was just us. All of the usual sounds of a busy day in town were absent. Only the sounds of feet striking the pavement and steady breathing could be heard.
I’m not a morning person on any level. I will never understand the people that wake up early on a daily basis. However, waking up early, every once in a while, may have its merits.
Sunday, July 12
Baseball just started, and it’s almost over already. Next weekend will be the final tournament. If high school ball is cancelled, then these will be Andrew’s last baseball games ever. Time goes by like crazy.
It feels like he’s always played baseball. I can’t remember a summer that wasn’t filled with tournaments and doubleheaders. At least I still have younger brothers; it’ll be a long time before baseball is completely gone for my family.
If this pandemic has taught me anything, it’s that I really need to cherish what’s going on right now. The present seems to be dull and drag on forever, but it won’t always be that way. Still, it’s difficult to be patient. People often compare life to a book. Different seasons in one’s life are likened to chapters. If this is the case, then I can’t wait for the COVID chapter to be done already. It hasn’t really been my favorite.