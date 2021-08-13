MONTICELLO — The Monticello Summer Singers will hold its annual concert on Sunday, Aug. 22. The concert will begin at 2 p.m. at the Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 West Washington St., with refreshments following.
Each year voices from Monticello and the surrounding area rehearse during the summer to prepare for a final concert of popular, traditional, and patriotic music. This year’s group is directed by Mayor Larry Stoner accompanied by Gloria Cardoni.
This year’s selections
Selections for this year’s show include: “Spirituals Medley,” Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” and “Blue Skies”; American Shaker song “Simple Gifts”; a tribute to the State of Liberty titled “I Lift My Lamp” (written by Emma Lazarus and composed by Katie O’Connor-Ballantyne); a patriotic medley featuring “This Land is Your Land,” “Let Freedom Ring,” “God Bless the USA,” “America the Beautiful,” and “God Bless America”; Armed Forces Salute (featuring United States military fight songs); Eric Idle’s “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” the unofficial English Football Anthem made popular by Monty Python’s “Spamalot”; “It’s All Right,” written by Curtis Mayfield and inspired by Jon Baptiste and the movie “Soul”; “What a Wonderful World,” written and composed by George David Weiss and Bob Thiele and made famous by the late, great Louis Armstrong; and “Dream,” written in 1944 as the theme for Johnny Mercer’s Radio Show and recorded by a number of singers, including Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.