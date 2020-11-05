Last month during the Bement Village regular board meeting the owner of the Lucky Monkey, Bridget Rund and Amy Davenport (server), presented during public comments regarding changing the village liquor ordinance asking for the sale of liquor to be changed to 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon.
During the Oct. 13 meeting, the board approved that change.
“Local businesses are losing revenue by not being able to serve customers until noon. If they are on their way to the lake, they will fill up their tank and buy their alcohol at the next town. Our local businesses are losing revenue and tax dollars. They feel Bement should be able to compete with Monticello and Ivesdale who both have changed their serving times on Sunday,” relayed city clerk Kay Lust.
At the September meeting, the current individual leasing the Bement Stop ‘N Go was approved for a liquor license after the current owners Gerald and Denise Dugan relinquished their license under the name, Bement Mini Mart, Inc.
Mr. Mathew’s application was approved, pending the receipt of the current owner relinquishing their license. He is leasing the current Bement Stop ‘n Go from the Dugans under the name Bement Mini Mart, Inc. Since there are no other open D liquor licenses in the Village, the Dugans will turn their license over when they are done, and that is when Mr. Mathew’s license will take effect.
Water plant roof
The village approved a contract with Popejoy Roofing to install a new roof for the water treatment plant at a cost of $13,480.