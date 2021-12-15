MONTICELLO — The Monticello school district has become a training ground for budding school superintendents in recent years. With longtime principal Mary Vogt set to head up the Bement district in 2021-22 and MHS principal Adam Clapp hired to take on the same role in Monticello next summer, three Monticello administrators have been named to superintendent posts since 2017.
Tip Reedy was the Monticello High School Principal for 19 years before being hired as the Williamsville superintendent four years ago.
He said it was difficult to leave his local post, but that Monticello provided him the experience to advance.
“Monticello is a great community and is very hard to leave. Dr. (Vic) Zimmerman’s motivation and influence helped motivate me to consider the superintendency. I am very, very fortunate to land a position in a very similar community,” Reedy said.
Reedy, Vogt and Clapp all credited Zimmerman — the Monticello superintendent who will retire next summer — with creating the atmosphere to making the district a superintendent academy of sorts.
“It was a hard decision to take the step to apply for a position outside of Monticello schools,” said Vogt, who has longtime family ties to Bement.
“Once I came to the realization that Dr. Zimmerman was encouraging me to become one of his peers in the superintendency, then it was a win-win situation for me. I would either be hired to lead the Bement schools or remain in Monticello at a job I love.”
Clapp is happy not only to be named superintendent, but to stay in the Monticello school district.
“Dr. Zimmerman has been invested in the development of leaders in the district since day one. He gives us opportunities to lead, learn, and grow as educators. His mentorship, friendship, and confidence in me has motivated me to pursue leadership opportunities,” Clapp said.
“Being a part of the Monticello community for the last five years as the principal of Monticello High School has allowed me many opportunities to see first hand how a highly functioning school-community relationship works. We have great students and families in this community working alongside excellent teachers and support staff, making Monticello a destination community and school.”
Zimmerman said that, although encouraging the next step in his faculty sometimes means they leave the district, it is important for the educational system as a whole to develop new leaders.
“We will see a large number of superintendents retiring in the area in the next five years and we need new leaders to take over the reigns. I am proud that we will have sitting superintendents coming from the Monticello district in future years, as I think this says a lot about how we do things here,” Zimmerman said.
Vogt has seen that encouragement first hand as a principal for 17 years at Monticello.
“My experience as an administrator, writing grants, and leading curriculum development will help me become a successful superintendent,” she said.
Reedy said he learned two major things in his years in education, most of which were in Monticello: “Never let anyone outwork you; and never stay in your comfort zone because change is good.”