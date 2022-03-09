Chicken, Fish and Mountain Oyster Supper
The DeLand Sons of the American Legion will host a Chicken, Fish and Mountain Oyster Supper starting at 6 p.m. Friday, March 11 at the DeLand American Legion.
The menu will also include potato salad, baked beans, bread and butter. There is a charge for the dinner, which is discounted for children 10 years old and younger.
Music will also be provided.
Fish fry March 11 in Bement
The Albert Parker Post 620 American Legion in Bement will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 11 at the legion hall. It is open to the public.
Additional fish fry’s are scheduled for March 25 and April 8.