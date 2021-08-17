MONTICELLO — During a 15-minute meeting with a light agenda, the Monticello City Council approved mandated changes in its sexual harassment policy against elected officials on Aug. 9.
“Recent amendments to the Public Officers Prohibited Activities Act make it necessary for the City of Monticello to adopt a Whistleblower and Anti-Retaliation Policy,” City Administrator Terry Summers said.
Amendments to the state act were signed into law earlier this year.
Impressed with family day, honor parade
City officials were pleased with the myriad of activities that took place Saturday, Aug. 7, mostly on the Courthouse Square. They included a family fun event, an honor parade and live music in the evening.
“The event on Saturday was really nicely done. I was really impressed,” Council member Ashley Muse said, adding that volunteers stepped up to make it happen.
“I saw a SignUp Genius went out asking for community members to volunteer to work some of the late evening shifts, and within a very quick amount of time it filled up. It was nice to see.”
From the law enforcement perspective it was also a quiet event, according to Monticello Police Chief John Carter.
“Everything went well. There were no major problems,” Carter said. “People were respectful. There was not a lot of mess. It was good that people got out to support it and did not leave a footprint.”
Mayor’s report
Mayor Larry Stoner highlighted upcoming events in his report to the council, including:
—Live music and other activities in the parking lot behind the Brown Bag Deli the evening of Aug. 21, sponsored by the Brown Bag;
—Monticello Movie Night featuring “Onward” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 on the Courthouse Square; and
—Monticello Summer Singers concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Monticello United Methodist Church.
Stoner also noted that 53 employers are advertising for more than 100 openings on the city job board, which can be found at www.cityofmonticello.net.
He also advised motorists to yield to all pedestrians with school getting ready to start.
In other action, the council:
—was told by Fire Chief John Rupkey that a local event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 bombings will be held on Sept. 11. Fire departments will tour several Piatt County communities before meeting back in Monticello for a ceremony;
—heard from Police Chief John Carter that the department’s two new officers were to graduate from their mandated training on Aug. 12 and will be patrolling in Monticello soon;
—was informed by Summers that reports on both the Oberheim Park planning and the recent study of Burke Park will be presented on Aug. 23; and
—was told by Summers that striping of Sage Drive is the final aspect to be completed on the road re-do; and
—heard the city was given two Historic Preservation Awards: One for its beautification department, and the other for the implementation of the downtown building grant program.