The UDSA defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. Feeding America’s 2018 “Map the Meal Gap” study estimates food insecurity in DeWitt and Piatt counties at approximately 8 percent.
University of Illinois Extension is presenting “Tackling Hunger,” a virtual networking meeting. The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to noon on March 24 via Zoom.
Participants may register for this event at go.illinois.edu/dmpEvents by March 22. A Zoom link will be provided once registration is complete.
For more information, please contact Caitlin at 217-877-6042.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities for programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact (217) 877-6042. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access need.
About Extension
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.