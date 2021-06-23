MONTICELLO — Tatman Village is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at 2000 E. Washington St. in Monticello. Those attending will be able to tour new Dale and Lorene Robinson Clubhouse, in addition to The Homes at Tatman Village.
The Dale and Lorene Robinson Clubhouse includes an activity/exercise/game room, theatre and storm shelter, chapel, fireplace, great room with grand piano, fully equipped kitchen, breakfast bar area and covered patio.
The homes — the newest endeavor at Tatman Village — are 1,800 square foot handicap accessible duplexes. The basic design for each unit of the duplex is two bedrooms, two bathrooms, new appliances, quartz counter tops, fireplace and two-car garages. There is an occupancy fee for the units, and Tatman Village has a buy-back program when residents leave.
All services and amenities provided to Tatman Village residents are also included for those in the duplexes.