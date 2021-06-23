Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.