Piatt County V.F.W. Post 5346 in Monticello has named its Teacher of the Year Award after Monticello resident, Les Gadbury.
Mr. Gadbury is a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Iwo Jima, Guadalcanal, Bougainville, and Mariana Islands campaigns as a part of the 3rd Marine Division. After his service in the Pacific, he was stationed in Washington D.C. to assist Felix de Weldon in the sculpting of the iconic Iwo Jima Monument. Upon returning home, Mr. Gadbury attended what is now Illinois State University on the G.I. Bill and lettered in both track and football. He went on to teach and coach in Piatt County for 38 years. He is a Life Member of Piatt County V.F.W. Post 5346.
The first award will be presented in Spring of 2020.