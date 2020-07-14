Monticello schools sent out a preliminary draft of back to school plans to parents last week. Superintendent Vic Zimmerman noted plans could change as the CDC and Illinois State Board of Education issues further guidelines later this week.
School is scheduled to open on Sept. 2, one day later than originally planned. Full in-school learning is planned firve days per week, but with shorteneed days, dismissing one hour prior to normal times.
Other highlights of the current plan include:
–All students are expected to attend school daily and follow the Monticello CUSD #25 School Re-Opening Plan. Students not following the guidelines cannot attend school. Students with medical notes regarding attendance will be placed on at-home remote learning plans.–Back to school nights will be done virtually or in small groups.
–Everyone in school will be required to wear masks/faceshields/face-coverings when around others - we are planning for several breaks during the school day in order to go outside with classmates and remove masks (with social distancing).–Sending students to school is parent certification that the student is temperature and COVID19 symptom free – we may do some temperature checking at school entry doors.
–If a student/employee tests positive for COVID19, they will follow doctor’s orders, be out of school for at least fourteen days, and can return upon the presentation of a doctor’s note is in a school building.–Students/employees that were in close contact (defined as without a mask, within six feet, for more than fifteen minutes) of an individual with a positive COVID19 test will be required to self-quarantine based on contact tracing.
–Social distancing in school will include classroom seating as far apart as possible, no groupings/gatherings of more than 50 individuals at any one time, single direction sides of hallways and possibly staggered class dismissals.–Additional classroom/building cleaning protocols will be in place – restrooms will have paper towels in addition to hand-dryers where possible.
–We have every confidence that this can be done – we are all in this together.Zimmerman also noted, we are in need of additional substitute teachers, custodians, and cooks. Goto https://www.sages.us/employmentopportunities--304 for more information.
Specific details are included in the full plan to be sent out and are subject to change if/when guidance changes.”