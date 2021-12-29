PIATT COUNTY — Some years, the Journal-Republican’s top 10 stories fall into place quite nicely.
Easily, even.
2021 was not one of those years.
For Piatt County, there seemed to be much more to choose from this year than in the past. There was little doubt about the top story, probably even the top two or three. After that, there were more that could fill the final eight.
That’s why this year we have named our traditional top 10, but added a “special mention” category for other worthy entries.
Here is a little more detail on our Top 10 entries, including some in the added special mention category.
1. Police officer killed on duty
Christopher Oberheim of Monticello — a Champaign police officer — was shot and killed May 12 after responding with fellow officer Jeffrey Creel to a domestic disturbance in Champaign. Creel was severely injured but survived the shooting.
A 13-year veteran of the department, Oberheim was 44.
His death reverberated throughout the area, as fellow officers and Monticello residents aided the Oberheim family: Wife Amber and daughters Hannah, Avery, Addison and Aubree.
Mrs. Oberheim responded by forming a charitable foundation, Peacemaker Project 703 — in support of law enforcement.
The Monticello city council also decided to name its 30-acre recreation area effort after Mr. Oberheim.
2. COVID-19 rages on
Things looked so good during the summer. A local health department report on June 30 noted an eight day period with no new cases reported in either DeWitt or Piatt County.
That changed drastically in the fall, and has seemingly gotten even worse since mid-November, at least in the number of cases being reported. The bi-county area had a record number of active cases — 319 — in mid-December.
The improvement over 2020 is that there have been fewer deaths, especially since August. DeWitt County has recorded two since that time, and Piatt County has not had a COVID-related death since February. Health officials say vaccinating the most vulnerable populations first has likely saved lives.
3. Hammond man murdered, three arrested
After a nine-month investigation, three were charged in October in the Jan. 26 murder of Michael Brown, 64, of Hammond. Police said the trio were caught by Brown during a burglary attempt in his garage and shot him.
Charged with the crime are Blayton Cota, 19; of Granite City; Jerome Schmidt, 17, of Springfield who was charged as an adult; and another juvenile that may also face charges as an adult.
At a court hearing in October, investigators said a cell phone ‘tower dump’ helped lead them to the suspects. A 9 mm gun thought to be the weapon used was found in the Sangamon River near Petersburg, police said.
4. Other notable criminal cases
The three-year-old neglect cases of Mason Brown and his mother Christy Brown went to court, with each found guilty of neglect that contributed to the death of Ronald Blankenship, 64, in 2018 in Monticello.
Mason Brown, 37, of Monticello and the nephew of Mr. Blankenship, received a five year sentence in prison. Christy Brown, Blankenship’s sister, was convicted later and is set for sentencing in Piatt County court on Jan. 25.
Both were also convicted of animal cruelty charges.
In another case, Justin Slade pled guilty in August to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in connection to a head-on accident on Dec. 30, 2020 that took the life of Tristan Brannin of Weldon. In November, Slade, 35, of Urbana was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
5. Sheriff leaves mid-term; Champaign officer replaces him
Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt announced in March he would step down July 1, midway through his third term. He admitted in a Journal-Republican article that changes in attitudes towards law enforcement, along with criminal justice reform laws approved in Illinois, hastened his exit.
“I think there are some negative attitudes towards law enforcement in the area. In Piatt County, we’ve seen some of that,” he said. “It’s not near to the extent we see what’s on television, in Champaign or Decatur, but we’re moving into a different era, and I think it’s time for me to go,” Hunt said.
Named as his replacement was Mark Vogelzang of Monticello, who had served for 21 years in the Champaign Police Department, obtaining the rank of Lieutenant.
6. School administrator changes
New assistant principals were named at Monticello Middle School and the Bement school district, while new superintendents — Adam Clapp in Monticello and Mary Vogt in Bement — were hired to take over in July of 2022.
That means Monticello will be filling two more additional administrative posts: The high school principal position currently held by Clapp, and the assistant principal at Washington Elementary, currently held by Vogt.
Christy Sweet become the elementary school principal and athletic director in Bement this school year, while Beth Poynton took over Monticello Middle School assistant principal/district transportation director duties.
7. Piatt County tops state in soybean yields, fourth in corn
Figures released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in February showed Piatt County topped the state in per acre soybean yields in 2020, topping all counties at 70.5 bushels per acre. The next closest was 67.6 bp in Logan County.
Piatt has led the way in Illinois in soybean yields at least five times since 2010, including 2015 when it led the state in both average soybean and corn yields.
Piatt County corn averaged 211.7 bpa in 2020, behind only Menard (216.3), Peoria (214.7) and Stark (212.4) counties.
8. Piatt County Emergency Management Agency
The year started with Mike Holmes leaving the county employ as EMA director in January. He had not returned from FMLA leave after the county cut his position from full- to half-time in the 2020-21 budget.
Holmes then sued the county in federal court, saying the pay cut occurred during his leave, and thus violated federal law.
The case has yet to go to trial, but the county moved on and tried to hire a replacement. But it wasn’t easy. Relying on interims of then-Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt and Monticello Police Chief John Carter, there was very little interest in the EMA director post from others.
Later in the year, the county found their man in Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross, who agreed to take the job at the part-time salary of $16,000. He was formally approved by the county board on Oct. 13.
9. Monticello school project completes early, under budget
Monticello’s $35 million school upgrade finished up in April, several months ahead of schedule and about $769,000 under budget. Included was the addition of 14 classrooms at Washington Elementary, the Arthur ‘Buz’ Sievers Center gymnasium complex, a two-floor science classroom/lab addition at the high school and an extensive rehab of the high school.
The Sievers Center had been completed by August of 2020, but it’s first gathering was for a vaccine clinic after COVID-19 precautions shut down indoor sports that fall. The new, competition-sized high school gymnasium in Monticello was finally dedicated in a ceremony in February.
10. School employees guilty of fraud
Two former school employees were sentenced in separate fraud cases.
Joshua Raymer, 45, of Clinton was sentenced to 30 months in prison in July after pleading guilty of stealing $354,000 from the Blue Ridge School District and Special Olympics. He was ordered to repay the money, which was taken by a scheme where he ordered unneeded computer switches with school funds, then sold them and pocketed the money.
Former Bement School Superintendent Daniel Brue was sentenced in July to 33 months in federal prison for stealing money from the Bement and Meridian school districts. He was also ordered to pay back $340,009.52. Brue had pled guilty to the thefts, which were made when he used school funds to pay his own dummy company for work that was never done.
Special mention
— Wind ordinance changes finalized: Piatt County wrapped up a rewrite of its wind ordinance when the county board approved a 30-hour shadow flicker limit in March. It completed a two-year undertaking that also changed setbacks and increased the maximum height of wind towers to 625 feet.
— Library director — a 42-year employee — retires; new director named: Lisa Winters retired after 42 years working at the Allerton Public Library in Monticello, as the library director since 1998. Hired to replace her was Sherry Waldrep, a library assistant at the Mahomet Public Library.
— Veterans Park proposed in Monticello: The City of Monticello unveiled plans for Veterans Park. If realized it would be developed on city-owned land near the north end of town near the I-72 interchange. City leaders hope the original Iwo Jima monument — a project that Monticello veteran Les Gadbury helped on — will be its centerpiece.
— Crowded spring season for school sports teams: Once sports started again at area schools, it was a bit of a melee of overlapping seasons during the 2020-21 spring semester. Basketball bled into football, into wrestling, track, baseball and softball, all in a three month period of time.
— Willow Tree buys downtown building, changes leadership team: Willow Tree Missions purchased a former dance studio at 100 E. Washington St., Monticello, and will move its offices and resale shop to the larger location.
Also announced was a new leadership team for the organization after the retirement of director Rachel LeJeune. In included Jill Maxey, executive director; Heather Denam, director of operations; and Susan Houston a University of Illinois graduate assistant who will serve as interim director of services.