Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Piatt County on Monday and Tuesday, giving the county 1,025 total cases this year.
The latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department also announced 25 new positive tests for DeWitt County for the two days, giving it 880 cases during the pandemic.
New cases by town:
DeWitt County
– Clinton, 11
– Farmer City, 8
– Waynesville, 3
– Kenney, 2
– Weldon, 1
Piatt County
– Monticello, 15
– DeLand, 4
– Cerro Gordo, 3
– Atwood, 3
– Cisco, 3
– White Heath, 2
– Mansfield, 1
– Bement, 1
– Milmine, 1
Vaccines on the way
DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator David Remmert said he expects Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered to both counties soon. He said the first doses will be available to frontline health workers first.
“The decision to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccine was determined by the federal government based on limited available quantities. As a provider, we are required to follow this model. Vaccine availability is based on supply and we cannot guarantee a date of release for the general public at this time,” said Remmert. “If you are a health care worker and employed in DeWitt or Piatt County, your facility has remained in consistent contact with the health department and will begin administration once the vaccine has been delivered.”