Monticello attorney Steve Thomas has shown in the past he is not beholden to a particular political party, having run for various offices on both Democratic and Republican ballots.
In November he plans to run as an Independent for the Sixth Judicial Circuit opening for Piatt County. He feels that not aligning to a major party is a better fit for a judicial candidate, which he thinks should be non-partisan anyway.
“I’ve always been bothered by the fact that judges identify with political parties. They should be impartial, and in a society that is more and more partisan, I just think a judge that is Independent is more inherently likely to be impartial,” said Thomas, who grew up in Mahomet and has been a practicing attorney since 1999.
He will not be on the primary ballot, which will allow him to circulate nominating petitions as an Independent in March for the November general election. If successful, he will square off against current Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades, a Republican who is the only candidate on the March 17 primary ballot.
Thomas is also critical of the current situation that prevents current resident judge Hugh Finson from hearing local criminal cases, due to the fact he is the uncle of Rhoades. The Sixth Circuit has adjusted by swapping Finson with other county judges.
It is a situation he fought in court but was turned down by circuit and appellate courts. The arrangement should be alleviated with the retirement of Finson next year, but it still sticks in Thomas’ craw.
“A judge is not to be just a representative in the overall scheme of the courts. He’s got to serve that county,” he said.
Thomas said he will come out with a booklet outlining his judicial thoughts during the campaign. He has chapter titles already, which include “Don’t Overthink Things, Judge,” three chapters on “There Shall Be At Least One Judge for Every County,” and “Judges May Need Anger Management Too.”
He also touts his overall experience and education, including a Master of Divinity degree he obtained prior to working as a technical writer and instructor for Frasca International in Urbana. After eight years with Frasca, he returned to school and earned his philosophy and law degrees from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and the University of Illinois.
He was also an editor for the Piatt County Journal-Republican some 20 years ago.
“I think the study of philosophy is especially helpful to a judge, with its critical and precise thinking and wide variety of ideas,” said Thomas.
Thomas said his experience includes working with several private law firms before concentrating on his solo law practice in 2006, with state government in Springfield, and is admitted to practice in federal bankruptcy courts.
He ran for Piatt County State’s Attorney in the 2012 Republican primary, where he was defeated by Rhoades. He was also on the Democratic ballot for an unsuccessful try for state senate in 2012, and also ran as a write-in for judge in 2014.