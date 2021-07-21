MONTICELLO — The Kirby Auxiliary provides the Thomas Dixon Memorial Scholarships annually to area students who have an interest in pursuing a career in a medical field. The Auxiliary awarded 13 scholarships totaling $60,000 for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Thomas Dixon Memorial Scholarship Continuing Recipients are:
—Kenneth David Alexander: David will be a junior in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Kentucky this fall. He plans to graduate in May 2023. David is the son of Angie Stanford of Monticello.
—Madison Blackburn: Madison graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Neuroscience in May 2019. She is currently studying at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to earn her Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree. She plans to graduate from Washington University in May of 2023. Madison is the daughter of Mark Blackburn and Rebecca Blackburn.
—Abigail Elston: Abigail will be a junior at Eastern Illinois University this fall, majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She plans to become a Speech Language Pathologist. Abigail is the daughter of Christopher and Kathy Elston of Monticello.
—Claire Huisinga: Claire is enrolled in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at A.T. Still University in Arizona. Her career goal is to become a Physical Therapist. She plans to graduate in June 2023. Claire is the daughter of Gary and Annette Huisinga of Monticello.
—Madelynn Kall-embach: Madelynn is enrolled in the Masters of Athletic Training Graduate Program at Eastern Kentucky University. Her career goal is to become an Athletic Trainer. She plans to graduate in May 2022. Madelynn is the daughter of Cara Kallembach of Monticello.
—Josiah Ratts: Josiah will be a junior in the fall at the University of Michigan. He is studying for a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. He plans to graduate in May of 2023. Josiah is the son of Rich and Nancy Ratts of Monticello.
—Jarron Roy: Jarron graduated from U of I Champaign with a BS in Bioengineering. He is entering the MD/PhD Medical Scientist Training Program at the University of Wisconsin Madison this fall. After completing his education, he plans to work in academic medicine to treat patients and research novel cancer treatments. Jarron is the son of Kevin and Keely Roy.
—Megan Schumacher: Megan will be a junior Nursing student at Illinois Wesleyan University this fall. She plans to graduate in May 2023 with a bachelor’s degree.After she graduates as an RN, BSN, she plans to continue her education to become an Advanced Practical Nurse (APN). Megan is the daughter of Eric and Jennifer Schumacher of Mansfield.
—Morgan Workman: Morgan is currently finishing the last two semesters of an Occupational Therapy program at Indiana State University. She is at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria in a clinical rotation of rehabilitating upper extremity orthopedic conditions. She will receive her Master of Science in December of 2021. Morgan is the daughter of Michael Workman and Laura Clancy.
Thomas Dixon Memorial Scholarship First-Time Recipients are:
—Maddison Burke: Maddison is enrolled in the RN to BSN program at Illinois State University. She plans to graduate in December 2021. Maddison is the daughter of David and Stacy Burke of DeLand.
—Kiersten Rogers: Kiersten is enrolled at Parkland College in the Nursing Program. She plans to graduate in December of 2022. Her career goal is to become a Registered Nurse. Kiersten is the daughter of Kyle and Kelly Rogers of Bement.
—Natalie Wilkin: Natalie will be attending the College of Pharmacy at the University of Kentucky starting in the Fall of 2021. She plans to graduate with a PharmD and MBA using the dual degree program through the University. Her goal after graduation is to be accepted into a pharmacy residency program to pursue a career in hospital pharmacy. Natalie is the daughter of Scott and Diana Wilkin.
—Lydia (Brewer) Strowmatt: Lydia is enrolled in the Nursing Program at Parkland College. She plans to graduate in May 2022. Her career goal is to become an Orthopedic Registered Nurse. Lydia and her husband, Daniel, live in Monticello.