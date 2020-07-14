From the 1953-54 season to now, the Monticello boys’ basketball program has had only four head coaches.
That’s right. Only four coaches in a span of 66 years.
Those coaches include Tom Young, Bob Trimble, Randy Moss and current coach Kevin Roy.
From interviews with three of those coaches, the thematic upshot for this stunning stretch of coaching includes a strong community, good players, a family environment, and a continued love for the game of basketball.
Starting with current coach Roy and moving backwards, each coach discusses their coaching stretch and what it means to have coaching consistency in a sports program.
Kevin Roy
Community & Family
When Roy and his wife moved to Monticello 22 years ago, they had a three-to-five year plan, then they wanted to move on. But 22 years later, they’re still here.
“We just couldn’t leave,” Roy said. “It’s just that good of place to be. When you have kids and they start getting into the school system and you see the benefits, it’s hard to leave. Monticello is just a great community, a great school district, and a place where teachers want to be, and it’s a great place to raise a family.”
Roy has been at the helm of the boys’ varsity team for 13 years and has an overall record of 250-117. As head coach, his teams have won seven regional titles, two sectional titles and made a state appearance.
Before taking over the position, Roy had been coaching the freshman team for two years.
When Randy Moss was promoted to athletic director and assistant principle, Roy took over the varsity coaching position.
Good Players
One reason Roy has had such success has been the stability in the program and the athletes he has had as players and assistant coaches.
“I’ve been really blessed to have good players,” Roy said. “They’re coachable. They work hard. And of course I have had some really good talent. That always helps.”
Roy admits he has been fortunate to have former plays return as assistance coaches. His players share the same ideas and philosophies but he is also able to learn from them.
Roy’s teams have a defensive first mentality, and that is what he emphasize, starting on the freshman level.
One of his favorite sayings is “If you don’t plan on playing defense, don’t plan on playing.”
“It’s a mindset, and it’s all the way through the program,” Roy said. “They (former player as assistant coaches) just carry so much more pride and enthusiasm and excitement for the program after they have experienced it. I have been blessed to have great guys around me at each level, freshman and jayvee, and down to middle school.”
To add to the stability point, Roy also has “good coaches that really volunteer down at the four and fifth and sixth grade travel teams.” In addition, the junior high basketball coach has been coaching about as long as Roy has.
“It’s really about the development of the student athletes,” he said. “When our players come in as freshman, our goal is to teach them and get them prepared for the next level, so they are ready to step into that jayvee position, and then from jayvee, we are trying to get them prepared for the varsity position. Some players will advance a little bit quicker than others but for the most part, we like to have those four or five seniors, if possible in their senior year.”
Even though Roy’s coaching style has adjusted over the years, his goal is to reload every year instead of having to rebuild every three or four years.
“One of my coaches at one point said we just need to do a better job of teaching them,” Roy said, “and I really took that to heart. I tried to become better preparing, better teaching at what we wanted to do, and better evaluate how we were doing things.”
His former players who are now coaches have recognized Roy is not the same coach he was in temperament and how he approaches situations. But he enjoys the process.
“I think on of the best things I’ve learned is how to listen more,” he said. “As a young coach, you kind of act like you know it all. You think you know it all. But as you go and experience, you don’t. So I think listening is probably the biggest thing I’ve learned through the process.”
Roy has many great memories over the years, and he is determined to create more. Some of those include a special first team.
Roy had a team with depth and athleticism that fit his coaching style at the time.
“At that point in my coaching career, I was a lot of run-and-gun and a lot of pressure, and they really fit that style of play,” he said. “They ended up being a Sweet Sixteen team in a two-class system.”
Of course Johnny Dawson’s buzzer beater to send the Sages to state is at the top of his list was well.
“Somebody mentioned that it’s probably the biggest shot in Monticello history program,” Roy said, “and I would probably agree with that.”
Randy Moss
Community & Family
Roy took over for Randy Moss, who coached the Sages for 12 years (from 1994-95 season to 2005-06) with an overall record of 198-145, including four regional titles and one sectional title.
Before taking the position, Moss was an athletic director at Niantic-Harristown, and Bob Trimble was coach and athletic director for the Sages.
“Two years prior to Bob Trimble retiring, he told me he was going to retire,” Moss said. “He and I became pretty good friends back-and-forth talking, especially in track because he was the track coach, and I was the track coach, so when he left, I applied for the job, and fortunately I was able to land that job.”
Moss thought the transition would be a good fit for his family. After eight years in Niantic-Harristown, Moss finished up his career in Monticello 22 years later.
Moss had three daughters graduated Monticello High School.
He coached basketball up until 2006. He retired from athletic director and assistant principle in 2016.
“I think that type of stability, that you have coaches there for awhile, the student athletes basically embrace what you’re teaching and take that all in, and I think that helps to have a good program,” Moss said. “Those kids are used to what’s going on. It’s not that you have turnover every three or four years, where you have somebody different come as your head coach. We had such good structure throughout the program.”
Good Players
Moss also contributed his players with his success.
“Whenever you have coaches hanging around that long, I think it’s good for the program in the long term just for the simple fact that student athletes know exactly what is expected of them,” he said, “and they perform well in those situation.”
Moss believes summer camps and other youth outreach also helped build stability and enthusiasm in the program.
For all four coaches, each varsity player has been around that coaching system since being aware of basketball.
“My son-in-law played for me,” Moss said. “I remember him as a fourth grader coming to my camp, and he could do a ball handling drill that some of the older kids couldn’t even do. So I had him up in front of everybody to do the ball handling drill. Then he ended up playing for me in high school.”
Moss really enjoyed practice sessions and teaching the game of basketball to the kids.
“Of course when you’re an educator, that’s kind of what you do,” he said. “You’re teaching. And that was the most satisfying part. Just teaching. And being with the student athletic. You don’t realize until you stop doing it, how much time you spent with student athletes. Not only during the season but in the off-season too. It was more of a time commented than I ever thought it was.”
Most fans will remember Moss’ 2002-2003 season when his team won a sectional title. The team finished 28-4.
“What was neat about them was that there were six seniors, and we didn’t have anybody who averaged double digits figures,” he said. “All six of them average nine points per game. They really did a good job as a team. There was no standout player. That was a special thing just because of the fact that they were playing as a team, and there was no superstar.”
Bob Trimble
Community & Family
Moss took over from Bob Trimble, who coached the sages for 22 years (1972-73 season to 1993-94 season) and finished with an overall record of 383-201, including seven regional titles and a sectional title.
For Trimble, the consistency of coaching means that Monticello is a good school system.
“It’s place where we (all of the coaches) had families,” Trimble said. “I had a family, and I wanted to raise it in Monticello, and I wasn’t looking to go somewhere else.”
Trimble had three boys go through the school system and play basketball for him.
Before taking the position, Trimble had been the assistant varsity coach in Tuscola.
“Tom Young was the head coach up here,” Trimble said. “And he called me and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be retiring in a couple years, are you interested in coming up to Monticello. So that’s how it got started.”
Trimble was satisfied at Tuscola, but he also wanted to become a head coach, so he moved to Monticello and took over the position.
Twenty-two seasons later, he retired early at the age of 51.
“The state came out with a five-plus-five (plan), where they would give your age five years on your experience five years,” he said. “I was close to getting full retirement, and at that time, I had coached for 22 years as head coach. And then I’d coached five other years at Tuscola and I had two more years. I had 29 years total of coaching.”
Trimble owns a hardwood tree farm about 12 miles east of Tuscola where he grew up. He started the tree farm before coming to Monticello.
“I knew I wanted to be able to get down there and do some things while I was still young,” he said. “So that’s why I retired from teaching and coaching.”
Good players
As with the other coaches, Trimble credited his players for much of his success and said he was fortunate to have good players while at Monticello.
“I found out a long time ago,” he said. “I don’t care about what kind of coach you are, you need players. If you don’t have the players, you’re intelligence level goes up and down. You may think you’re smart when you’re winning. Then when you loose, you’re dumb. But you got to have players.”
Over the years, Trimble tried to play who he thought were his most talented players, and he didn’t care whether they were freshman, sophomore, junior or senior.
“I didn’t look who their parents were or anything else,” he said. “I just tried to play who I thought were the best players.”
In the 1976-77, Trimble guided his team to a sectional championship and finished with a 22-7 record. The Sages lost to Mt. Pulaski in the super-sectional.
That year finished off one of Trimble’s strongest three-year runs.
In the 1974-75 season, his team was 25-2. In the 1975-76, his team was 24-4. In 1976-77, his team was 22-7. All three team won regional titles.
“We had some pretty good players during that stretch,” he said.
Trimble now watches his grandsons who play at St. Joe’s.
“They won the state title in 2016,” he said. “I may be retired from coaching, but I have been watching what goes on. I feel like I still understand the game very well.”
Tom Young
Tom Young coached Monticello from the 1953-54 season to the 1971-72 season.
In those 19 years, he had an overall record of 336-157.
His team’s best season record was in the 1965-66 season when the Sages were 26-1.
Though Young has passed away, coach Roy did receive a note from the Young family after making it to the state tournament.
“I got an email from the Young family (that mentioned) just kind of what it meant to them and how Tom would have been so proud and excited for the program,” Roy said. “That was a great memory and a great email I received that I still have to this day. That’s how much it means to me. And that also shows what it means to them and the community as well.”